Nimitz changes commander before deployment

Navy Capt. Kevin Lenox, right, salutes Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, commander of Naval Air Forces, as Capt. John Ring, center, watches, signifying his acceptance of duties as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during a change of command ceremony held Jan 12, 2017.

BREMERTON, Wash. — Navy Capt. John Ring toiled 2 1/2 years to prepare an aircraft carrier and its crew for battle. But when the USS Nimitz deploys in the spring, "Ringo" won't be aboard.

Ring's command tour elapsed Thursday, and he was relieved by Capt. Kevin Lenox.

"I wish I could go with you," he told hundreds of sailors in dress blues during a ceremony inside Hangar Bay 2. "I'll be rooting for you the whole way."

Though Ring can't boast about sorties or port calls, much was achieved under his watch. After taking command in July 2014, he led the initial at-sea testing of the F-35C Lightning joint strike fighter -- the Navy's newest aircraft landing on its oldest aircraft carrier. The ship's crew teamed with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard workers and contractors on a 21-month maintenance period to preserve and upgrade the ship. Fifty-four days later, the crew had completed basic phase training. It normally takes 180 days.

"We brought back 126 days of time we simply can't afford to lose," said Ring, who'll be transferring to the chief of naval operations staff in Washington, D.C.

Before turning over the ship, Ring addressed the Nimitz's new commanding officer.

"If I could have named my relief personally, it would have been you," he said. "Enjoy the ride. It will be over far too soon."

Lenox will oversee the final hurdles before deployment. In February the Nimitz will undergo Inspection and Survey (INSURV) in which its material condition is inspected. It'll follow that in March with the Composite Training Unit Exercise in which it rehearses with its strike group.

"Ringo, thank you for handing over such a great ship," Lenox said. "I am forever in your debt."

Lenox, trained as a helicopter pilot, was most recently director of the Missile Warning Center at Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, an underground nuclear bunker complex from which the military can detect and respond to ICBM attacks. The New Jersey native previously served as executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, commanded the USS Denver amphibious warship and was commanding officer of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 7.

Ring spoke of Adm. Chester W. Nimitz, for whom the 42-year-old ship is named, and the Navy's changing challenges. Nimitz was a fleet admiral, played a major role in World War II and was a leading authority on submarines. Granddaughter Betsy Nimitz Van Dorn attended Thursday's event.

A recent example of changing challenges was China sending its sole aircraft carrier into the Taiwan Strait this week in an apparent show of strength. In about four months, the Nimitz will be deployed and Ring said it's "very possible" it could be reacting to a similar incident.

"Fair winds and following seas," he told the crew. "I will miss you all. Now go kick ass on INSURV and get out there."

After deployment, the Nimitz will return for another long maintenance period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, this time in dry dock. Because Ring didn't want the ship's families bopping between Everett and Bremerton, he convinced superiors to temporarily change their home port.

