New Navy carrier Ford hobbled by flaws in launching, landing planes as costs soar

The USS Gerald R. Ford remains moored at the pier while sailors stand watch on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower at Naval Station Norfolk on May 19, 2017.

The newest and costliest U.S. aircraft carrier, praised by President Donald Trump and delivered to the Navy on May 31 with fanfare, has been dogged by trouble with fundamentals: launching jets from its deck and catching them when they land.

Now it turns out that the system used to capture jets landing on the USS Gerald R. Ford ballooned in cost, tripling to $961 million from $301 million, according to Navy documents obtained by Bloomberg News.

While the Navy says the landing system has been fixed, the next-generation carrier built by Huntington Ingalls Industries still hasn't been cleared to launch F/A-18 jets carrying a full complement of fuel tanks under their wings, a handicap that could limit their effectiveness in combat.

The twin issues underscore the technical and cost challenges for the planned three-ship, $42 billion Ford class of carriers that is drawing increased congressional scrutiny. The Navy and Trump want to increase the carrier fleet from 11 authorized by law to 12.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Arizona, has long criticized the Navy's management of the Ford program and joined a congressional effort that capped funding for the Ford at $12.9 billion and for a second ship under construction, the John F. Kennedy, at $11.4 billion. He's likely to grill Navy officials about the newly disclosed landing system costs and troubled launch system during a hearing Thursday on the Navy budget.

The surge in costs for the development phase of the advanced arresting gear -- built by General Atomics to catch planes landing -- was borne by the Navy under terms of that contract. In addition, the program acquisition costs of the three systems built so far more than doubled to $532 million each from $226 million, an increase that must be paid by closely held General Atomics.

General Atomics spokeswoman Meghan Ehlke referred all questions to the Navy "per our contract." Capt. Thurraya Kent, a Navy spokeswoman, said the contractor forfeited all bonus fees it could have made during the 2009-2016 development phase and the service is reviewing the company's master schedule for the John F. Kennedy weekly. The Navy also has placed personnel at the company's facility in Rancho Bernardo, California, to monitor progress.

The Navy reported the cost increase to Congress last month because it breached thresholds established under a 1982 law for major weapons systems. It's separate from the 22 percent increase since 2010 for construction of the carrier, which resulted in Congress imposing the $12.9 billion cost cap.

Trump, who has repeatedly complained about the high cost of major weapons systems -- and then taken credit for reining them in -- did that in a Coast Guard commencement address on May 17. The Ford "had a little bit of an overrun problem before I got here, you know that. Still going to have an overrun problem; we came in when it was finished, but we're going to save some good money."

Trump said "when we build the new aircraft carriers, they're going to be built under budget and ahead of schedule, just remember that." Still, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report Tuesday that the John F. Kennedy's cost estimate "is not reliable and does not address lessons learned" from the Ford's performance.

Trump scoffed at the carrier's troubled electromagnetic launch system in a Time magazine interview last month, saying it doesn't work and "you have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out." Saying the Navy should stick with an old-fashioned, steam-driven catapult, he added, "The digital costs hundreds of millions of dollars more money and it's no good."

Until the catapult problem, discovered in 2014, is resolved, it limits how much combat fuel can be carried in planes being launched from the carrier's deck.

That "would preclude normal employment" of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the radar-jamming Growler version because "the aircraft are limited in the types of missions that they can accomplish" without added under-wing fuel tanks, Army Lieutenant Colonel Roger Cabiness, spokesman for the Pentagon's testing office, said in an email. He said the Navy asserts that testing on the ground has solved a software flaw that caused excessive vibrations of those fuel tanks.

"The Navy estimates the software problem will be resolved and software updates incorporated" on the carrier for testing at sea during the vessel's post-shakedown phase between May and November of 2018, Michael Land, spokesman for the Naval Air Systems Command, said in an email. He said actual launches of jets with wing tanks will follow in 2019.

The Navy still has time to fix the catapult issue. Though the Ford has been delivered, the ship is not scheduled to be declared ready for operations until 2020, with first actual deployment planned for about 2022, according to spokeswoman Kent.