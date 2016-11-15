Navy to more than double testing events near Ketchikan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 15, 2016
KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The U.S. Navy is planning to more than double the number of training events conducted in the West Behm Canal north of Ketchikan.
The Ketchikan Daily News reported that in an agreement signed Oct. 31 the Navy announced it will increase the number of testing events involving vessels at the Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility will increase from about 28 in a year to 60.
In addition to increasing the rate of existing tests, the Navy will conduct new activities in Behm Canal, including cold-water training, "countermeasures" testing and electromagnetic measurement.
The Navy estimates that the Behm area will see 2,762 hours a year of acoustic stress related to testing. The Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility — commonly called SEAFAC — measures sounds generated by vessels.
Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily
