Navy's coronavirus 'authorized departures' expire December 9

Navy family members who left duty stations under an authorized departure because of the coronavirus pandemic should return to their base by Dec. 9, the service announced.

In a Navy administrative memo, the service said it was ending a global authorized departure enacted in September that allowed family members and civilians to return to the United States because of the pandemic, particularly if they were at high risk for the virus.

Exceptions to the return order may be requested and will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the Navy said. All extensions must end prior to March 8, it said.

Family members who do not want to return to their permanent duty station because of health or security concerns may request an early return of dependents, the Navy said. Such requests should be routed as soon as possible to the relevant combatant command for consideration.

