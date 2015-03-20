Navy pilots behind giant phallus sky drawing get administrative punishment

An EA-18G Growler performs an aerial maneuver during the Centennial of Naval Aviation celebration at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in 2011.

SPOKANE, Wash. (Tribune News Service) — Two U.S. Navy aviators responsible for skydrawing a phallic symbol over Okanogan County on Nov. 16 have received administrative punishment, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The unnamed pilot, along with his unnamed backseat aviator, were given six months probation, according to the newspaper, and must present a series of “Change the Culture” briefs to fellow crews and students. Both airmen were based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.

Both are members of the “Zappers” Electronic Attack Squadron 130 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The pilot was identified as a male lieutenant, according to the Union-Tribune, and used a EA-18G Growler’s contrails to draw the obscene image during a routine training course.

Neither aviator was arrested or charged with a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the Navy told the newspaper, but still face separate investigations from their Virginia-based Carrier Air Wing 3, which could lead to further punishment.

Both were given their punishment on Nov. 22, according to the Union-Tribune.

“When they came down, the aviators were apologetic,” Navy spokesman Cmdr. Ron Flanders told the newspaper. “The aviators admitted that they had done it after it occurred. When they appeared before the (Field Naval Aviator Evaluation Board) they were contrite. They realized that this was an embarrassment to Naval Aviation and the entire Navy. This sort of conduct is contrary to the core values of the Navy.”

