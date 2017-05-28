Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 28, 2017
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Navy SEAL team member has died when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River.
A Navy spokesman said the accident occurred shortly after noon Sunday near Liberty State Park.
The parachutist was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs.
<element>
The victim wasn't identified pending notification of family.
The Navy says the parachutist was rescued from the water by Coast Guard and local fire department responders who were on standby, but was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:10 p.m.
The cause of the parachute malfunction is under investigation.
<element>
Today’s we suffered a tragedy in NYC. Thoughts & prayers w/ family & Leapfrog team members. Condolences on behalf of entire @USNavy— Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) May 28, 2017
Fleet Week parachute accident. https://t.co/Wk5K1w8j0A parachutist cut away, landed in water, & injured. Courtesy Aaron Moss Stay w/@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/3OXxKOWoYJ— Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) May 28, 2017
