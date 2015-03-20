Navy Medicine-East commander to focus on cohesion, continued quality care

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — New Navy Medicine-East Commander Rear Adm. Anne Swap was reunited with old coworkers during her recent visit to Camp Lejeune.

Swawp presented Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune with the Meritorious Unit Commendation Dec. 29, for the hospital’s efforts from June 2012-Aug. 2015, a period when Swap was the executive officer.

“It is surreal to be back,” Swap said during the award ceremony. “It is like going back to your elementary school and everything is bigger and better than you ever remember.”

Returning to Camp Lejeune as the new NME commander, Swap said she was excited about being connected to the hospital again and discussed the future of it and NME as a whole.

With more than 15 duty stations and various responsibilities throughout her 26-year career with the Navy, Swap said she is confident that her new position at the head of the Navy Medicine East table is a good fit.

“As you build a career you continue to take harder jobs to challenge yourself and learn,” Swap said. “My career has allowed me to see how we are delivering care on so many different levels. I understand how our unique group of beneficiaries need care and understand how to get our staff to a point to serve our unique population.”

Being NME commander is intimidating, but that is something Swap is embracing, she said, explaining that each new job in a career should be a challenge.

“It is a privilege, no doubt,” Swap said to her appointment as commander of Navy Medicine East. “It is big. Navy medicine is a huge area to reach and be in command of. It is a little intimidating. But is should be a little uncomfortable. I am excited. There are a lot of great opportunities for me as commander.”

Swap is taking over from previous NME Commander Rear Adm. Kenneth Iverson who focused on value based care issues within NME, bringing on more staff throughout his time to account for beneficiary needs.

Alongside that, major personnel separations and changes warranted the creation of leadership and protocols to the new groups.

“He set me up for success,” Swap said. “He created some great programs, now my job is to put them to use.”

Swap wants to focus on not only the Navy medicine core mission of building and sustaining readiness, leading in quality health care and building partnerships, but also establishing a sense of sovereignty through NME.

“We need to standardize our practices,” she said. “I want the COs to lead their commands. I also want to be able to communicate with those COs to figure out how I can work with each command and know their story so we can get them the resources and assets they need to continue to prepare warfighters while caring for their families, all at a high quality level.”

Swap went on to explain that establishing those relationships with commands, while challenging, will help push and challenge Navy medicine.

“Each command has a plan in place for the future, just like the skipper here,” she said. “We need to work together to figure out how to take calculated risks to push us in taking care of the population. That requires open communication both ways. I need commands to know to ask for help with they need more resources to meet standards and challenges.”

NHCL Commander Capt. Jim Hancock was hopeful of the relationship with Swap and the goals and future of the hospital.

“We have never had a command that was focused on medical care on the battlefield,” he said. “This command, readiness is what we do. On the health care side of things we are working on quality and safety each and every day.”

Attempting to establish a basis or standard throughout NME will elevate the personnel being trained and prepared as needs, and even the makeup of war, changes Hancock said.

“We have to be able to take away the variability on how we provide care,” he said. “Admiral’s job is to look at each facility and see how to get us all marching in the right direction. I will be working towards standardizing here at NHCL through training and personnel. Being transparent will allow the warfighter to see that, as their battle changes, we are behind them when they are facing those challenges, not tracking them 10 miles behind.”

Swap plans to work with not only NHCL in promoting Navy medicine’s ability to adapt and continue to reach and achieve the highest quality care possible.

“I think we deliver care better than anyone else in the world. The question is how do we tell people we are as good as we say we are,” she said. “That involves top of the line training of not only personnel, but service members as well. Those people should be our disciples.

“They should be out there saying, ‘I’m better because I served in the U.S. Navy.’”

