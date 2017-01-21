Navy extends comment time on plan to add jets at Whidbey

An EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack Aircraft maneuvers on the flight line at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., on Aug. 9, 2016.

COUPEVILLE, Wash. — The Navy is giving people an extra month to weigh in on its proposal to increase the number of electronic attack aircraft at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The Seattle Times says the new Feb. 24 deadline results from requests by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Rick Larsen and Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray for more time for public review of the draft environmental study.

The Navy is studying increasing its electronic attack capabilities by adding 35 or 36 EA-18G Growlers. The Navy says it needs to maintain and expand Growler operational readiness to support national defense.

The noise the jets emit during crew training has been a big concern for many residents who live near two landing strips and underneath the flight paths.

