Navy extends comment time on plan to add jets at Whidbey
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 21, 2017
COUPEVILLE, Wash. — The Navy is giving people an extra month to weigh in on its proposal to increase the number of electronic attack aircraft at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.
The Seattle Times says the new Feb. 24 deadline results from requests by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Rick Larsen and Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray for more time for public review of the draft environmental study.
The Navy is studying increasing its electronic attack capabilities by adding 35 or 36 EA-18G Growlers. The Navy says it needs to maintain and expand Growler operational readiness to support national defense.
The noise the jets emit during crew training has been a big concern for many residents who live near two landing strips and underneath the flight paths.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Former Marine falsely claimed combat wounds
US Commander: Islamic State truck bombs losing impact in battle for Mosul
Interior Department banned from Twitter after retweet of Trump inauguration crowd
US helicopter sparks fire during training exercise in South Korea
Mattis backs women in combat, NATO alliance
Military going ahead with plan for low-level training flights by fighter jets over Maine, NH