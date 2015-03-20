Navy eases COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

The Navy is easing some pandemic restrictions at its Hampton Roads installations.

The move to Health Protection Condition Level Bravo means military personnel can leave their homes for non-essential tasks.

But military personnel are still expected to follow basic health protection measures, including state and local guidance about off-base activities.

“We’re pleased that we’ve made significant progress in our fight against the coronavirus,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock , Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

“Sailors and DOD civilians are all doing their part by voluntarily getting vaccinated. It’s now easier than ever to get a vaccine, and the faster that people get vaccinated the faster we’ll be able to finally sink COVID-19 once and for all,” he said.

The Navy moved Hampton Roads installation to HPCON Bravo this weekend after meeting Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) conditions-based guidance for such changes.

Those conditions included data showing a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses for more than 14 days, capacity at area medical facilities and the state of COVID-19 testing programs for at-risk healthcare workers and people with symptoms of COVID-19.

Hampton Roads installation had been in the more restrictive HPCON Charlie since November.

Under HPCON Bravo, military personnel are asked to avoid unnecessary contact with others, such as shaking hands and hugging and to avoid unnecessary travel.

HPCON Charlie imposed restrictions including cancellation of in-person gatherings.

The Department of Defense has five levels of health protection restrictions, ranging from no restrictions to the most severe, when it tells personnel to expect to remain at home for extended periods.

dress@dailypress.com

©2021 Daily Press.

Visit dailypress.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.