Navy eases COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads
By DAVE RESS | Daily Press | Published: May 2, 2021
Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.
The
The move to Health Protection Condition Level Bravo means military personnel can leave their homes for non-essential tasks.
But military personnel are still expected to follow basic health protection measures, including state and local guidance about off-base activities.
“We’re pleased that we’ve made significant progress in our fight against the coronavirus,” said Rear Adm.
“Sailors and
The
Those conditions included data showing a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses for more than 14 days, capacity at area medical facilities and the state of COVID-19 testing programs for at-risk healthcare workers and people with symptoms of COVID-19.
Under HPCON Bravo, military personnel are asked to avoid unnecessary contact with others, such as shaking hands and hugging and to avoid unnecessary travel.
HPCON Charlie imposed restrictions including cancellation of in-person gatherings.
The
©2021 Daily Press.
Visit dailypress.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.