Navy base fire destroys urine samples, sailor investigated
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 28, 2017
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sailor and roughly 900 destroyed urine samples are under investigation as an affidavit filed in a Virginia court says a large metal cage locker was "intentionally" set ablaze with gasoline at Naval Air Station Oceana the same day as a command-wide urinalysis.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that court documents say the "suspicious" fire began the night of May 1 and that a sailor's vehicle was seen by a surveillance camera leaving the base minutes after a fire alarm was received. The investigation also revealed the sailor purchased gasoline at a Norfolk 7-Eleven hours before.
Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Ed Buice says an agent obtained a search warrant for the sailor's cellphone records from April 1 through July 1.
Buice says no one has been charged in the case.
