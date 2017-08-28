Navy base fire destroys urine samples, sailor investigated

A sailor is under investigation for destroying roughly 900 urine samples at a facility at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. According to court documents a locker containing the samples was set ablaze with gasoline on May 1, 2017.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sailor and roughly 900 destroyed urine samples are under investigation as an affidavit filed in a Virginia court says a large metal cage locker was "intentionally" set ablaze with gasoline at Naval Air Station Oceana the same day as a command-wide urinalysis.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that court documents say the "suspicious" fire began the night of May 1 and that a sailor's vehicle was seen by a surveillance camera leaving the base minutes after a fire alarm was received. The investigation also revealed the sailor purchased gasoline at a Norfolk 7-Eleven hours before.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Ed Buice says an agent obtained a search warrant for the sailor's cellphone records from April 1 through July 1.

Buice says no one has been charged in the case.