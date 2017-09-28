Navy awards money for 2 more Arleigh Burke destroyers
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2017
BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works funding for the planning and construction of two more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
The awards, announced Thursday, were expected but good news nonetheless.
Dirk Lesko, president of Bath Iron Works, said the contracts "help to stabilize our business." He thanked Maine's congressional delegation and the Navy secretary for their efforts and leadership.
There are currently four destroyers in the same class that are in production at Bath Iron Works: Thomas Hudner, Daniel Inouye, Carl Levin and John Basilone.
One of the new ships will be named the Louis H. Wilson Jr. after the late U.S. Marine Corps commandant and Medal of Honor recipient for valor in World War II.
