Navy aims to mimic Wal-Mart, Delta to get more sailors choosing military health care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Navy’s top doctor wants more sailors, Marines and their families to get their health care from the military so its medical personnel will be well-trained for the next conflict, and he’s eyeing private-sector methods to achieve his goal.

Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, the service’s surgeon general, said in a recent interview at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center that he’s working to make access to care more convenient, improve patient experiences and leverage technology to appeal to young people.

He noted that about three of every four sailors were born after 1986, making them digital natives who are changing expectations of how health care should be delivered.

“We’ve got to adapt to that,” Faison said, mentioning video-conferencing and mobile apps.

Sailors, Marines and their family members are allowed to use the federally subsidized Tricare health program to seek treatment from private providers, and Faison is on a quest to recapture some of those patients.

Throughout the Defense Department, military facilities saw 250,000 inpatient admissions in the 2015 fiscal year; private facilities in the care network had more than three times as many – 795,000.

Faison says the Navy needs a variety of patients at home so its doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen are prepared for anything that comes up during a deployment.

The military has achieved a 97 percent survival rate for injured personnel during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he doesn’t want to see those numbers drop in future conflicts. By comparison, the survival rate was about 80 percent in World Wars I and II, and about 84 percent during the Vietnam War, according to various studies cited by the Navy.

But first, Faison needs patients at places like Portsmouth Naval Medical Center to give his sailors and Marines experience.

“If you're a Navy doctor, you may be the only doctor for a couple thousand miles, so I want to make sure you’re well-trained,” said Faison, a Norfolk native.

“I’ve got to have the system to be able to provide that highly qualified, trained medical force to go forward to save lives, and it’s got to be readily available, immediately available, to get out the door tonight.”

Faison said many sailors and Marines are choosing to receive treatments at urgent care and other retail clinics because it’s more convenient than coming on base. He noted that most sailors live within 10 miles of a Wal-Mart, which is putting health care clinics in its stores.

Faison said that’s a problem if that option becomes popular. His corpsmen aren’t gaining experience working on those patients, the patients’ care becomes fragmented because they may go to many different clinics, and he loses knowledge about sailors and Marines’ health if their commanding officer needs to know it.

To address that issue, he’s planning to launch a pilot program in Jacksonville, Fla., to place a health care clinic in a Defense Department commissary, although no opening date has been set.

He said about 70 percent of health cases don’t need to be treated at a hospital, so pushing care into the community makes sense. He’s also looking at greater use of video conferencing between a patient and a doctor to eliminate unnecessary trips.

He said being able to treat more patients outside of a hospital would improve the patient experience for those who do need it, and allow his staff to focus on more complex cases that improves his staff’s training.

He said his goal to is create a “frictionless patient experience” from the time a patient comes through a hospital’s doors.

He knows if there are long lines and no available appointments, a sailor will get care somewhere else. The Navy is experimenting with a system modeled on one used by Delta Air Lines that allows patients to immediately alert hospital managers via Twitter or text message if there are customer-service problems.

He said dissatisfied patients will tell, on average, six people about their bad experience and go somewhere else.

“I can’t afford that when I need people coming in to me,” Faison said.

To appeal to the younger ranks who make up most of the military, Faison said he’s also focused on developing mobile applications like those the private sector uses that would help patients spend less time in a hospital for routine appointments like getting a prescription filled.

That’s rolling out a little slower than in the private sector because of Defense Department security requirements, but it’s still a priority, he said. The service plans to release a Navy Medicine app in January and, over the next year, add the ability for individuals to schedule appointments, reorder medications and view portions of their medical records through the app.

