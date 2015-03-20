NASSCO begins building next generation of oilers for Navy

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — General Dynamics-NASSCO is about to begin building a new class of oiler ships for the Navy, work that signals a sharp upturn for the San Diego shipyard, which has had a tough year that included a serious construction accident.

NASSCO will start cutting steel on Thursday for the John L. Lewis, the first of six oilers that will be built over the next few years at a cost of about $3 billion.

The shipyard also could eventually win the right to build an additional 11 oilers, bringing in another $5 billion and keeping NASSCO busy well into the next decade.

NASSCO also has been faring well lately in repair work; the company was just awarded a $218.7 million contract to fix and modernize the Bonhomme Richard, an 843-foot amphibious assault ship.

With options, the work on the Bonhomme Richard — or the BR, as many call it — could be worth $249.1 million, making it one of the largest Navy ship repair contracts in NASSCO’s history.

The shipyard is going to refit the BR’s flight deck so that it can handle the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter.

NASSCO announced in March that it intended to hire 800 to 1,000 workers in anticipation of the oiler work and repair jobs, raising employment to roughly 4,000.

But the shipyard didn’t grow quickly, and NASSCO announced in August that it had notified 1,500 workers that they might be laid off. The warning was issued, in part, because of an accident in July in which its graving dock flooded, damaging the Miguel Keith, an auxiliary ship that the company is building for the Navy.

NASSCO has been on the rebound and is expecting to ramp up in early 2019 as the oiler project gets fully underway. The oilers will be 742 feet long — making them roughly 100 feet shorter than the BR, which will arrive at NASSCO late this year or in early 2019.

The shipyard is currently repairing the destroyer Higgins, which fired Tomahawk cruise missiles against chemical weapons targets in Syria in April. It’s also building a pair of 870-foot container ships for Matson Navigation, a commercial customer. The ships are among the largest ever built at NASSCO.

©2018 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.