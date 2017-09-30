Metal Shark's $29 million Navy contract could balloon to $90 million
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 30, 2017
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana company has a $29 million Navy contract to design and build up to 50 patrol boats for the Naval Expeditionary Combat Command.
That will pay for engineering, design, data rights to the design, and 11 boats.
The Pentagon says options in the contract with Metal Shark could bring the total value to $90 million.
The work will be done at the Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC boatyard in Jeanerette.
According to the Pentagon's daily list of contracts, Gravois, doing business as Metal Shark, was among seven bidders for the contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command.
