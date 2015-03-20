Medical Center Portsmouth sailor convicted of passing classified information to Russian
By DAVE RESS | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: December 9, 2020
(Tribune News Service) — A
Chief Petty Officer Charles T. Briggs pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of confinement, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said. He also pleaded guilty to charges of making false official statements three times, for which he was sentenced to confinement totaling an additional 13 months. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Briggs was also sentenced to a reduction in rank to E-4.
Briggs was accused of obtaining classified information while he was stationed at
He was also accused of lying about connections to a Russian national and an Italian citizen, and about a trip he made to
Charges that he obstructed justice and possessed and attempted to view child pornography were dismissed.
Briggs worked in information and technology at
(c)2020 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)
Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.