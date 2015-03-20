Mayport Naval Station ceremony celebrates first 2 littoral combat ships

Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, USS Detroit arrives at its new home port at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., on Nov. 23, 2016, after completing its maiden voyage from Detroit, where the ship was commissioned on Oct. 22.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Officials at Mayport Naval Station are welcoming their first two littoral combat ships to the basin at a ceremony Friday morning.

Both ships — USS Milwaukee and USS Detroit — will be part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two, which will consist of all the U.S. Navy’s Freedom-variant littoral ships.

The Freedom-variant ships will call Mayport home and the Independence-variant ships will be based in San Diego. The Freedom class resemble traditional Navy ships, while the Independence class have trimaran hulls.

The Detroit has been conducting system ship qualification testing since it arrived at Mayport on Nov. 23. It was commissioned Oct. 22 in Detroit.

The Milwaukee was commissioned in November 2015 and has been at Mayport much longer than the Detroit. It arrived in February and is currently undergoing planned maintenance after the ship’s crew successfully completed full-ship shock trials over the summer.

“The entire waterfront is excited to add Milwaukee and Detroit to the Mayport basin, but none more so than Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two,” said Capt. Paul Young, commanding officer of the squadron. “This team is ready to commence LCS operations in earnest from the East Coast.”

The Milwaukee and Detroit are paving the way for several more littoral ships eventually headed to Mayport. Over the next year, USS Little Rock, USS Sioux City and USS Wichita are expected to arrive.

The littoral fleet is built to operate close to shore with steerable jet propulsion. The Navy’s current plan calls for a total of 52 littoral ships and frigates, which means half of that number will be based at Mayport.

The Navy reviewed the littoral fleet last summer after several problems arose with the first ships in service. After the review, the Navy announced various operational changes to the training, maintenance, crewing and the fleet’s abilities to perform in combat.

Issues like cracked hulls, software malfunctions and multiple engine failures continued through the fall, but the Navy insisted the ships were going through growing pains like all new military technology.

U.S. Rep. Ander Crenshaw, R-Fla., made a push to bring the ships to Mayport and is expected to attend Friday’s ceremony. The 11 a.m. welcoming ceremony is the first of two on a busy day at Mayport.

More than 300 sailors on board the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Roosevelt will return to Mayport on Friday afternoon after a seven-month deployment to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Operation Inherent Resolve where the crew performed maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

