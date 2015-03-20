Jacksonville thrilled to land Navy-Notre Dame game

A U.S. Navy player heads onto the field at a stadium in Ireland to play Notre Dame on Sept. 1, 2012. The two teams are to play in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Rick Catlett has run the Gator Bowl for 22 years and met Chet Gladchuk way back when he was athletic director at Boston College.

Catlett ran into Gladchuk about four years ago at the annual National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame banquet in New York City. Catlett, who now holds the title of President and CEO of the Jacksonville Sports Council, immediately buttonholed the Naval Academy athletic director about a major event he hoped to attract.

"I told Chet that one day I'd like to have that Navy-Notre Dame game if he ever decided to move it down south," Catlett recalled.

Gladchuk was all ears because he knew the Florida city was a Navy town, home to a pair of major bases in the Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

"Chet and I talked back-and-forth for about a year. Then we got really serious about two years ago and signed the deal. We've been excited ever since," Catlett said.

Catlett and his cohorts with the Jax Sports Council have been preparing ever since and two years of planning will come to fruition on Saturday morning when Navy and Notre Dame kick it off at EverBank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Why are we going to Jacksonville? We're going there because of the Naval presence," Gladchuk said this week. "Jacksonville has always shown enthusiasm to host a game and it makes a lot of sense on a number of levels."

Catlett said more than 50,000 military personnel live on Florida's First Coast, defined as the region located on the Atlantic Coast of north Florida and comprising the five counties surrounding Jacksonville — Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. John's. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is located just 38 miles north Georgia.

"It's a great Navy community down there that's been extremely welcoming. They've rolled out the blue and gold carpet for us," Gladchuk said. "This has been almost two years in the making and the Jacksonville folks have delivered on just about everything they promised."

This marks the 90th edition of the Navy-Notre Dame series, making it the longest, continuous intersectional rivalry in college football. In even years when it's Navy's turn to host, the game is put out for bid to cities with a National Football League stadium.

Jacksonville will be the 16th different site to host the Navy-Notre Dame game, which was held at Fed Ex Field in Landover in 2014. The Naval Academy Athletic Association had previously announced that San Diego would host the 2018 game while MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey was announced on Thursday as venue for the 2020 contest.

Gladchuk said he is already reviewing proposals to host the 2022 Navy-Notre Dame game and mentioned Baltimore, D.C, Houston, Seattle and San Francisco as just a handful of many interested cities.

"Any NFL city in America would love to have this game. We can place the game wherever we think it makes the most sense," Gladchuk said. "We're looking forward to entertaining the level of interest from the various venues to make a determination for those games available down the road."

Navy-Notre Dame has been held in Dublin, Ireland twice — in 1996 and 2010. Gladchuk said Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick have discussed going back to Ireland, but it is not feasible in the foreseeable future.

Gladchuk said an Ireland meeting must be held as a season opener due to travel logistics for fans, who would want to spend at least a week in the country if going that far for a football game. Notre Dame has season opening games already scheduled through 2026, Gladchuk said.

This historic rivalry has never been held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and Gladchuk said he did not envision it ever will. Record attendance at Navy's home field is 38,225 and that is nowhere near enough tickets to accommodate a typical Navy-Notre Dame crowd.

Gladchuk was asked if he ever considered playing Notre Dame at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as a novelty.

"Novelties are expensive," Gladchuk said with a smile. "In all seriousness, it's just not an adequate facility for this event. When you look at the economics, it's simply not feasible."

Gladchuk said the continued high interest in the game — from fans, television partners and sponsors — dictates it be held at an NFL stadium.

"In all honesty, it's a feature game and it should be played in a premiere site. Why wouldn't we share this great rivalry with the football community at-large," he said. "Navy and Notre Dame are both national programs. There are fans of both schools all over the country, which is one of the reasons why we're able to take the game out of our area."

All of which is why Jacksonville feels very fortunate to have landed Navy-Notre Dame. Matt Munnally, Navy's senior associate athletic director for ticket operations, said 55,000 tickets had been sold for the game as of Thursday night. Catlett was hopeful the final attendance figure will be close to 60,000 and said

"We were really pumped up about getting the game here and think it's really going to work," Catlett said. "Notre Dame and Navy both sold their allotment and the local public has responded very well. We think we're doing very, very well. We're happy with where we are in terms of ticket sales and revenue. Things couldn't be better."

One published report claimed the Navy had been guaranteed $4.5 million to bring the game to Jacksonville. Catlett declined to comment on that figure and said a shared revenue plan between the Jacksonville Sports Council and the Naval Academy Athletic Association made it impossible to predict the ultimate payout.

"I won't discuss the particulars of the contract. I do think Navy will do very well from a financial standpoint," Catlett said.

The Jacksonville Sports Council is a private, non-profit (5013C) organization that is not affiliated with the city of Jacksonville. Its primary mission is to organize and host the TaxSlayer Bowl (formerly Gator Bowl), being held Dec. 31 at EverBank Field.

Another major annual event operated by the Jacksonville Sports Council is the Florida-Georgia football game, dubbed the "world's largest cocktail party." However, Catlett said the organization has also brought college basketball games and even the National Curling Championships to Jacksonville.

"We probably do 25-30 events per year and it is quite a diverse collection. I like to call us the Wide World of Sports of organizing authorities," he said.

In this instance, the Jacksonville Sports Council rents EverBank Field from the city of Jacksonville then recoups money through sales of tickets, parking, concessions and merchandise.

Catlett estimated the Navy-Notre Dame game would bring 25,000 visitors to Jacksonville and generate up to $15 million in overall economic impact.

"The value to the city is tremendous. We are almost completely sold out of hotel rooms. Bars and restaurants are going to be filled. Then there's all the ancillary sales tax. It's really good economic development for Jacksonville," said Catlett, adding that any profit would be donated to local charities.

Gladchuk also declined to specify how much money the Naval Academy Athletic Association expects to make on this year's game, but acknowledged it is significant.

"It's very lucrative and an important part of our operating budget, which supports 32 varsity sports," said Gladchuk, noting that Navy pays Notre Dame a guarantee in years it hosts.

