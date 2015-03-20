Illinois Patriot Guard helps bring fallen sailor home

Members of the Decatur, Ill., community prepare to welcome the body of Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Palmer who was escorted to the city on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The sailor was among those who died when the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker on Aug. 21 near Singapore.

DECATUR (Tribune News Service) — More than 40 Illinois Patriot Guard Riders joined Decatur emergency responders to help return Logan S. Palmer to his Central Illinois home.

On Friday, a large crowd gathered outside of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes to watch the escort for the 23-year-old sailor's body as it pulled in front of the building at 2827 N. Oakland Ave.

Palmer, a 2012 Sangamon Valley High School graduate, was killed when the Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker Aug. 21 near Singapore. He was an interior communications electrician third class and promoted posthumously to second class.

At the funeral home, his body was received by members of his immediate family. A visitation has been scheduled Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, and his funeral will be held there at 10 a.m. Monday. He will be buried in Harristown Cemetery.

Victor Buraglio, ride captain for the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders, said the Illinois chapter of the nationwide Patriot Guard Riders organization has participated in honorable escorts for fallen military personnel like Palmer since 2006.

"It originally formed to help provide a barrier between military families and protesters at their funerals," he said. "After that, the guard started focusing more on honoring military veterans who were killed in action."

Buraglio said that a close friend of the Palmer family asked the Illinois Patriot Guard to assist in bringing Logan's body back to Decatur. In order for the group to participate in the homecoming services for a veteran, they have to be invited, he said.

"We'll do all veterans," Buraglio said. "Whether they were active duty, or emergency medical technicians, as long as we're invited."

After Palmer's body arrived at St. Louis' Lambert International Airport via commercial flight, the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders and Illinois State Police troopers greeted an escort led by Missouri Patriot Guard Riders and St. Louis law enforcement at the state line.

In addition to the Decatur police and fire departments, fire crews from Warrensburg, Latham, Niantic and Harristown were also a part of the motorcade.

Traveling on Interstate 72 to the Illinois 121 exit, the escort turned south onto N. Oakland Avenue by way of East Pershing Road. Several American flags were placed along the funeral home's perimeter, where people reverently stood by as Palmer's body arrived about 6:45 p.m.

"He gave his sacrifice for us," said Nakia Burcham of Decatur. She said that she knew of Palmer because her children went to school with him in Niantic.

As her own son prepares to be deployed to the United Kingdom with the U.S. Army, Burcham said she felt compelled to pay her respects to Palmer and his family.

While she didn't know Palmer personally, Lisa Lambert said that she also has a son in the military and wanted to show her support.

"These kind of situations are hard on military moms," said Lambert, who lives in Decatur.

As Palmer's visitation and funeral approach in the coming days, the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will honor him by planting American flags along both sides of the 7 1/2 -mile route from Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., to Harristown Cemetery.

They will meet at the church today at 3 p.m. Larry Eckhardt, known as "the flag man," will provide between 2,000 and 2,4000 flags to line the drive for Palmer, who was an Eagle Scout.

As someone who has volunteered with the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders since 2006, Buraglio believes in the importance of showing respect and gratitude toward anyone who has served the country.

"A lot of Vietnam War veterans came home and said that they felt unappreciated, so we do what we can to show vets that they're important to us," he said.

