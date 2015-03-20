Honor guard brings home Ohio sailor who died in McCain collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — The body of Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Drake came home Tuesday.

Drake, 21, was one of 10 sailors killed when the Navy's USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship Aug. 21 in the South China Sea.

Drake's body landed at John Glenn Columbus International Airport about 4:30 p.m. An honor guard procession, led by the police chief from the Madison County village of West Jefferson, escorted the body to Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home in West Jefferson.

Traffic on Interstate 270 westbound and other roadways was temporarily shut down during the afternoon commute to make way for the hearse and honor guard escort vehicles.

Drake was a 2013 graduate of Triad High School in Champaign County, where his family still lives. They have many ties to West Jefferson and that community, however.

There will be a public visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, where a service and full military honors will begin at 2 p.m.

Drake is survived by his parents, Suzanna and Ronald Drake; sister, Veronica Drake; his fiancee, Megan Partlow; and his extended family.

His obituary noted that he was a cat lover who enjoyed visiting the many cat cafes when he was in Japan. In light of that, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to a local animal shelter or rescue.

©2017 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

