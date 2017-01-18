Hometown memorial service held for Navy SEAL

CAVALIER, N.D. — Hundreds of people gathered in a small North Dakota town to celebrate the life of a husband, father and Navy SEAL who died in a kayaking accident off the Virginia coast.

Devon Grube grew up in the community of Cavalier where family, friends and others attended a memorial service at the public school gym Sunday. The 35-year-old Grube died Dec. 28, with six months of service left as a Navy SEAL.

Grube enlisted in the Navy following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and served tours in Afghanistan, Europe and Africa. His commander, John Clift, said that as a community of brotherhood warriors, his fellow SEALS would answer the call when his family needed them.

WDAZ-TV says Grube's widow, Margie, spoke to the crowed about her promise to keep her husband's spirit alive by channeling his humor, strength and love.

