Hometown memorial service held for Navy SEAL
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 18, 2017
CAVALIER, N.D. — Hundreds of people gathered in a small North Dakota town to celebrate the life of a husband, father and Navy SEAL who died in a kayaking accident off the Virginia coast.
Devon Grube grew up in the community of Cavalier where family, friends and others attended a memorial service at the public school gym Sunday. The 35-year-old Grube died Dec. 28, with six months of service left as a Navy SEAL.
Grube enlisted in the Navy following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and served tours in Afghanistan, Europe and Africa. His commander, John Clift, said that as a community of brotherhood warriors, his fellow SEALS would answer the call when his family needed them.
WDAZ-TV says Grube's widow, Margie, spoke to the crowed about her promise to keep her husband's spirit alive by channeling his humor, strength and love.
___
Information from: WDAZ-TV
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Justice Dept. balks at judge’s order to send ‘Torture Report’ to court for safekeeping
Trump transition team weighs keeping on Obama's deputy defense secretary
Embattled A-10s get upgrades to enhance search and rescue
Decorated Vietnam War Navy aviator Austin Monroe Lindsey dies
Afghans rush training of air controllers to regain battlefield edge
Land-swap deal for S. Korean THAAD site may be delayed