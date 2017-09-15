Funeral set for Navy sailor killed in ship collision

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Services are set for the New Jersey man who was among the 10 U.S. sailors killed last month when a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.

Family and friends will attend a visitation and funeral for 22-year-old Kenneth Smith at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Cherry Hill on Saturday afternoon. He was a 2013 graduate of Cherry Hill High School East.

Smith was an electronics technician 3rd Class aboard the USS John McCain when it collided with the tanker on Aug. 21.

Navy divers recovered the victims' remains inside flooded compartments of the ship in the days after the accident.

The collision is under investigation.

