Former Sugar Grove naval base to become health care campus

Military members and dependents attend a ground breaking ceremony at the Navy Information Operations Command in Sugar Grove, W.Va., on June 15, 2010. Officials announced Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, that a former Navy Base in Sugar Grove is going to be repurposed as a health care campus for active-duty military personnel and local residents.

SUGAR GROVE, W.Va. — A former Navy base in Pendleton County has been sold and is going to be repurposed as a health care campus for active-duty military personnel and West Virginia residents.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the General Services Administration announced in a statement Thursday the sale of the Sugar Grove base to Robert Pike.

Pike topped 14 other parties with a high bid of $4.01 million in a sealed-bid auction for the 123-acre facility, which ended Dec. 1.

Pike, whose address was not listed by the GSA, is working with Mellivora Partners, of Birmingham, Alabama, to begin the conversion.

The sale followed an online auction for the property that ended in July, when an $11.2 million bid was received but the anonymous bidder was unable to complete the transaction.

