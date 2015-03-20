Florida renews push for aircraft carrier. Virginia pushes back.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Florida lawmakers are lobbying once again to base a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in their state, which could result in a significant hit to the Hampton Roads economy.

The state's congressional delegation, led by Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson, stated their case in a letter Monday to Defense Secretary James Mattis and acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley.

They asked for funding to upgrade Naval Station Mayport to make it "capable of home-porting a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier." The letter appeared on Rubio's Senate website.

The case has been made before. The Navy in 2009 decided to move a carrier to Mayport in Jacksonville, Fla., but it sparked opposition in Virginia, where Norfolk is the only East Coast home to aircraft carriers.

Virginia politicians objected on strategic and fiscal grounds, and the move never happened. Virginia lawmakers said a second East Coast port wasn't needed, and upgrading Mayport would not be the best use of limited resources.

That argument hasn't changed. Contacted Tuesday, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, said the military has greater priorities than building "redundant infrastructure" at Mayport. He chairs the House Armed Services sea power and projection forces panel.

"I think it is inconceivable to consider spending almost a billion dollars on replicating a capability that already exists in Norfolk," Wittman said in a statement. "In times of emergency, there are a multitude of ports available on the East Coast to support an aircraft carrier. Furthermore, deep carrier maintenance would still be at Newport News."

Virginia Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine also questioned the move.

Warner said ship locations should be part of a broader discussion about overall strategy, especially since the administration favors expanding the fleet. The current lay-down of ships, which favors the Pacific, "does not reflect the new strategic picture, which increasingly points to Russia as the source of likely threats," he said.

He concluded: "It would be wildly premature to consider where a single carrier should be home-ported until there has been a comprehensive analysis and broad-based discussion about those strategic goals."

Kaine said moving a carrier to Mayport "would cost a lot, stripping money away from other key defense priorities, without advancing our most pressing security goal. That is why past efforts to do this have always failed."

The case for Florida

The Florida lawmakers say it makes more sense to base carriers at multiple locations. Their letter cites support for a Mayport-based carrier in the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, as well as a statement from former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. He's quoted as saying "having a single (nuclear carrier) homeport has not been considered acceptable on the West Coast and should not be considered acceptable on the East Coast."

San Diego and Bremerton, Wash., accommodate two aircraft carriers each. The USS Ronald Reagan is forward-deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.

By contrast, Naval Station Norfolk is home to four carriers. It will increase to five when the Gerald R. Ford is delivered to the Navy. The Ford is undergoing final testing at Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The region will also see a carrier swap in 2017. The USS Abraham Lincoln is scheduled to leave Newport News after its midlife overhaul and go to Norfolk. The USS George Washington, based in Norfolk, will then enter Newport News for its overhaul later this year.

The Navy confirmed Tuesday that Lincoln will go to Norfolk but added that ship locations are subject to change.

"The Navy continually monitors force readiness and capabilities to provide the most robust and capable maritime force possible," the statement read. "Long range planners constantly evaluate whether ships, aircraft, and equipment are being used effectively and efficiently."

The Florida letter noted that "strategic dispersal of our capital ships is a long held Navy requirement. The risks to our current and future carrier fleet far exceed the one-time costs of making Mayport (nuclear carrier) capable."

Carrier economics

Apart from strategic military concerns, aircraft carriers pack a significant economic punch.

A Nimitz-class ship carries a crew of 3,200, not including its air wing, and losing even one would represent a significant loss to the region, said Vinod Agarwal, economics professor and director of the Economic Forecasting Project at Old Dominion University.

If a single aircraft carrier leaves, loss of the crew would chop about $440 million from the gross regional product annually, he said.

Put another way, regional economic growth this year is forecast at 1.41 percent. A $440 million hit would equal 0.46 percent, dragging regional growth below the 1 percent mark.

To be clear, the Florida lawmakers don't specify where an aircraft carrier might come from. They aren't calling for one to leave Norfolk. President Trump wants a larger Navy fleet, including an extra aircraft carrier.

Over the long term, the Navy might have more chess pieces to move around the board, so it's too early to conclude that Mayport's gain would be Norfolk's loss.

Much work required

Still, one Hampton Roads expert said Mayport would require significant upgrades to accommodate a nuclear-powered warship. The last carrier to call Mayport home was the conventionally powered John F. Kennedy.

"I think there is an overly casual comparison being made to the fact that Mayport used to homeport aircraft carriers," said Craig Quigley, executive director of the Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facilities Alliance. "These are nuclear-powered warships, and that is just an incredible difference in the shore infrastructure and the security and the maintenance that would all have to be built from scratch to accommodate those vessels."

