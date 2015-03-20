Ex-commander of Naval Station Norfolk hired as city military liaison

Capt. Douglas Beaver, Commanding Officer, Naval Station Norfolk, reads his orders during Naval Station Norfolk's change of command ceremony, March 10, 2017. Beaver has been named the new military affairs liaison for the city of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The city has hired a former commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk as its new military affairs liaison.

Doug Beaver started his new job Monday, interim City Manager Doug Smith said. His salary will be $115,000 a year.

Beaver replaces Bonnie Baker, who was hired in 2015. A city spokeswoman said Baker left Norfolk several months ago for a job at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Beaver retired as a captain in March after 27 years in the Navy and 19 months in command of the world’s largest naval base. Capt. Rich McDaniel succeeded him.

Norfolk created the military liaison position in 2012, aiming to help veterans find jobs and convince more departing service members to stay in the city.

Beaver said Tuesday night he was excited to start his new job but not ready to discuss details of what he hopes to accomplish. He said he spent about two-thirds of his Navy career in Norfolk and was first stationed here flying E-2 Hawkeyes in 1992.

Beaver reports to Deputy City Manager Michael Goldsmith.

Norfolk’s first military liaison, John Andrews, worked for the city from 2012 to 2014. He is now suing the city, saying he was fired after raising ethical questions about a program meant to help veterans find jobs.

Andrews’ federal lawsuit says his firing violated his First Amendment rights as well as laws protecting whistleblowers. In court filings, Norfolk has denied wrongdoing and said the city manager at the time, Marcus Jones, was within his rights to fire Andrews. No trial date has been set.

