Ex-commander of Naval Station Norfolk hired as city military liaison
By ERIC HARTLEY | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: June 14, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The city has hired a former commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk as its new military affairs liaison.
Doug Beaver started his new job Monday, interim City Manager Doug Smith said. His salary will be $115,000 a year.
Beaver replaces Bonnie Baker, who was hired in 2015. A city spokeswoman said Baker left Norfolk several months ago for a job at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Beaver retired as a captain in March after 27 years in the Navy and 19 months in command of the world’s largest naval base. Capt. Rich McDaniel succeeded him.
Norfolk created the military liaison position in 2012, aiming to help veterans find jobs and convince more departing service members to stay in the city.
Beaver said Tuesday night he was excited to start his new job but not ready to discuss details of what he hopes to accomplish. He said he spent about two-thirds of his Navy career in Norfolk and was first stationed here flying E-2 Hawkeyes in 1992.
Beaver reports to Deputy City Manager Michael Goldsmith.
Norfolk’s first military liaison, John Andrews, worked for the city from 2012 to 2014. He is now suing the city, saying he was fired after raising ethical questions about a program meant to help veterans find jobs.
Andrews’ federal lawsuit says his firing violated his First Amendment rights as well as laws protecting whistleblowers. In court filings, Norfolk has denied wrongdoing and said the city manager at the time, Marcus Jones, was within his rights to fire Andrews. No trial date has been set.
©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)
Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US plans massive exercise in Black Sea region
US college student released by North Korea is home, but in coma
Stepfather says Air Force veteran held in data leak is ‘a good kid’
Russia says fighter jet intercepts US bomber on border
Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas
Air Force extends F-35 stand-down due to oxygen system failures