Eisenhower strike group to get COVID-19 vaccines
By DAVE RESS | The Daily Press | Published: February 14, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — Though recent polls show a significant number of Americans are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, more than 80% of sailors on the soon-to-deploy
The Navy’s first trial run of shipboard vaccination, aboard Norfolk-based USS San Antonio earlier this month, was so successful that it is rolling out an effort for the 5,000 sailors of the strike group.
“This is the first time in a good while that we can talk about COVID and good news in the same sentence,” said Vice
Vaccination is voluntary in the
The strike group ran shipwide campaigns as well as small group information sessions to answer questions and explain why the
Rear Adm.
He said strike group sailors wanted to do their part to end the pandemic and protect their families, and were particularly eager do so because they know supplies are still limited.
The medical personnel on the Eisenhower and the other ships in the strike group are to be trained in handling and administering the vaccines when the carrier returns from exercises at sea.
The plan is to administer a first dose to strike group sailors and the airwing while the ships are at their piers , and the second dose will be given while they are deployed.
The Eisenhower has the necessary kind of cold storage; smaller ships in the strike group may not, but the
In the meanwhile, sailors on board maintain social distancing, keep group meetings small and wear masks, said Rear Adm.
Strike group sailors have been in restricted sequestration for a couple of weeks before their latest training and certification exercises at sea — and they did that after returning from an earlier at sea operations that ended just before Christmas.
“There weren’t any vaccines available when they first got going ... through the great efforts of the medical community, the logistics community and frankly, the folks inside the Pentagon, freeing up these vaccinations for the
Rear Adm.
It was because that worked well, that the
