Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group expected home Friday

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is expected to arrive home on Friday following a seven-month deployment.

Norfolk, Virginia will welcome home the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the USS San Jacinto, the USS Mason and the USS Nitze. The USS Roosevelt will return to its homeport in Mayport, Florida.

The strike group served in the 5th and 6th U.S. Fleet areas of operations and its work included launching F/A-18 strikes against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, according to the Navy. During deployment, early in October, the USS Mason defended itself and other U.S. ships from several inbound anti-ship cruise missiles while it was operating in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The Nitze also carried out a defensive Tomahawk strike against three radar sites on the Yemeni coast.