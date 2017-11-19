Edmonds man convicted of stealing from Navy cadet program

Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Fogelbach talks about the flight deck to a group of Sea Cadets touring the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex during Fleet Week San Francisco on Oct. 8, 2017.

SEATTLE — The U.S. Justice Department say a 49-year-old Edmonds man has been convicted of wire fraud and embezzlement for defrauding the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of more than $50,000.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says Michael Leighton was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following a four-day jury trial.

Hayes says the jury deliberated about two hours before returning the verdicts.

Court records say Leighton volunteered to become a training officer for a local cadet corps based in Skagit and Snohomish counties working with teens in the Sea Cadets program.

Leighton had control of the bank account for the program, which was funded by U.S. Navy grants and fees from Sea Cadet participants and their parents.

Between October 2011 and December 2012, Leighton withdrew thousands of dollars for his personal expenses and when asked to provide receipts, provided fraudulent reports.