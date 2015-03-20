Critical component on Ford-class carrier at a crossroads

Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas tours the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford on March 25, 2016, during a visit to the ship currently under construction at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.(Tribune News Service) — In March 2015, a top Navy officer sounded a warning on a new component that will allow planes to safely land on the next generation of aircraft carriers.

Known as the Advanced Arresting Gear, the system had failed a couple years ago, requiring further work and redesign. The new version was being tested even as workers were installing it on the Gerald R. Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding.

"We don't know what we don't know at this point," said then-Rear Adm. Thomas J. Moore, the program executive officer of aircraft carriers at Naval Sea Systems Command.

At the time, he called AAG "my critical path to delivery of the ship."

The system uses energy-absorbing water turbines along with an induction motor to bring aircraft to a smooth, safe stop. Built by San Diego-based General Atomics, it is meant to be highly adjustable, suitable for a fighter jet, a larger aircraft or an unmanned drone.

Its flexibility is supposed to reduce aircraft stress and maintenance costs. And it is meant to accommodate the air wing of the future, considering aircraft carriers serve for 50 years, and who knows what the Navy will be flying in 2066?

Now fast forward from March 2015 to Wednesday.

Moore is now a vice admiral and NAVSEA commander. His assessment of the advanced arresting gear has gone from cautious to cautiously optimistic.

"We fixed the problem with the water twisters," he said. "We have come through, I believe, most of the issues with the software."

The Navy should know by Christmas when it plans to take possession of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion ship with an on-again, off-again delivery schedule due to several technical problems.

Vice Adm. Tom Moore said the Navy is making progress on isolating and fixing a troublesome...

Most significantly, the Navy recently conducted 12 "fly-in" landings with a Super Hornet at a land-based test site at Lakehurst, N.J. It provided important data as the Navy looks to get past final hurdles with the Ford, also known as CVN-78.

"I think 78 is doing much better," Moore said Wednesday. "I think we'll have a fully functional system."

Whether it becomes the system of choice on future Ford-class ships remains an open question.

Frank Kendall, a Department of Defense undersecretary and lead weapons buyer, has initiated a 60-day review of the Ford program. Among the components under review is AAG.

Moore said he did not want to pre-suppose what Kendall's independent team would find. But he suggested that the troubled system could be the choice now and in the future.

"I believe if the system functions the way it is on 78, and given where we are on 79, I believe there is a very strong and viable path forward," he said.

The reference to 79 is the second Ford-class carrier, the John F. Kennedy, now 23 percent complete at the Newport News shipyard. Even before Kendall's team began work, the Navy began studying whether AAG was the right system for the Kennedy and future Ford-class ships.

The Navy could return to an upgraded version of the system now used on Nimitz-class carriers. But reverting to that has disadvantages, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said in a memo.

In considering an older system for Kennedy, the Navy must take into account "the significant increased cost and schedule impacts associated with redesigning the ship at this late stage of construction ..." Mabus wrote.

Another potential scheduling hangup: The older system is no longer in production.

If the Navy does end up endorsing AAG now and in the future, it will have overcome a steady drumbeat of negative reports.

In November 2014, the Government Accountability Office noted failures in land-based testing that led to further work and redesign.

In March 2015, a Naval Sea Systems Command officer said AAG was about two years behind schedule. In October of that year, a Pentagon official told Congress that AAG testing had not yet accumulated meaningful data, yet it was already installed on the Ford.

In July 2016, the DOD inspector general said the program had recorded a 332 percent cost increase through research, development, testing and evaluation. It represented an overrun of $571.5 million from 2005 baseline numbers.

In August, Kendall announced his intent to review the overall program.

