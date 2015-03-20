Cost estimate for John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier isn't reliable, GAO report says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The $11.4 billion cost estimate for the future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy being built at Newport News Shipbuilding isn't reliable because it counts on overly optimistic reductions in labor that would be unprecedented in modern carrier construction and doesn't address lessons learned while the much-delayed Gerald R. Ford was built, according to a congressional watchdog report.

The Ford is the first of its class in a new generation of aircraft carrier. It was delivered to the Navy on May 31 – nearly two years later than planned – at an estimated cost of $12.9 billion, or about 23 percent more than its original estimate. It is scheduled to be commissioned later this summer, while the Kennedy is expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2022.

The Government Accountability Office report released Tuesday says the cost estimate for the Ford isn't accurate because it's based on overly optimistic labor-hour projections. The Navy estimated that the Kennedy would take 8.8 million fewer labor hours to build than the Ford when it awarded its contract in 2015, which is a reduction of 18 percent.

"Cost growth for the lead ship was driven by challenges with technology development, design, and construction, compounded by an optimistic budget estimate," the report says. "Instead of learning from the mistakes of CVN 78, the Navy developed an estimate for CVN 79 that assumes a reduction in labor hours needed to construct the ship that is unprecedented in the past 50 years of aircraft carrier construction."

The planned reduction in labor hours was based on shipyard initiatives to increase efficiency that include completing more work earlier in the construction sequence and in the shops instead of after the ship is in dock. Since construction on Nimitz-class aircraft carriers began in 1967, there's never been a reduction in labor hours that exceeded 10 percent, and frequently the amount of labor hours grew.

The shipyard told GAO representatives they're still working to define some of the future efficiencies that would help them meet the planned reduction in labor hours.

A Newport News Shipbuilding spokeswoman did not immediately have a comment on the report Wednesday.

After costs on the Ford rose, Congress imposed a $11.4 billion cap for future ships, which the GAO report says the Navy may not be able to meet. Part of the GAO's concern is that the cost estimate doesn't include sufficient risk for program uncertainties. The report noted that an independent December 2016 review showed that the Kennedy is at risk of not meeting its planned efficiencies, in part, because a new radar system intended to reduce cost was at risk of not meeting its planned schedule.

The report also knocked the Navy for not conducting additional assessments to validate the shipyard's labor-hour estimates, which ultimately could result in cost overruns that the Navy didn't budget for.

The report recommends that the Navy develop a new, reliable cost estimate for the Kennedy that's validated by cost reviews. It also calls for the Navy to obtain an independent cost estimate before requesting funding for future ships. The Defense Department partially concurred with those recommendations.

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.



