Brothers to be honored with military marker ceremony

BENLD, Ill. (Tribune News Service) -- Ed Saracco saw as a youth how families grieved for loved ones lost at sea during World War II.

Saracco lived near the parents of Mike and John Basel, brothers who died in separate incidents: Mike in 1942, when the vessel he was on was torpedoed by a German submarine en route to Santos, Brazil, and John in 1943, when the submarine he was stationed on was lost in the Southwest Pacific.

Every year at Memorial Day when Saracco and his siblings were little, the Basels' "younger brother would come up with a case of beer, give it to (their) mom, and she would drink, and then she would sing in Russian and scream and yell," said Saracco.

"My dad (a World War II veteran) always said when we were little ... 'Don't go outside' because she would yell at us, which we couldn't understand because it was Russian. When we finally got old enough, he said, 'Well, the reason she does that is because she lost her two sons in World War II and never buried them because they were both lost at sea.'"

The two Basel brothers, who have their military photos placed on a monument on their parents' graves at Benld Cemetery, soon will have two bronze military markers there as well.

A ceremony presenting the markers will be held May 12, at the cemetery/

John Balzraine, president of the Benld Cemetery Association, said the military markers for Mike and John Basel are fitting because they lost their lives serving their country.

"It's not going to be an elaborate ceremony. It's just something for these guys, and they deserve it," Balzraine said. "We take pride in our veterans out there. We really do."

But getting military markers to honor Seaman Mike Basel and Electrician's Mate 2nd Class John Basel was more involved than initially thought, Saracco discovered.

"Rep. Rodney Davis' office eventually was the one that got this for us. The woman who did this for us is Shannon Yount," said Saracco, a trustee of the Benld Cemetery Association who researched getting the military markers for the brothers."When she started looking, we had trouble (because) they spelled their name ... different ways."

The Basel brothers' parents were Alex and Eva Betza, who in the early 1900s arrived in the United States from Austria-Hungary, according to public information. They settled in Benld, where they raised seven children.

The Betzas' children changed their last name to various versions (such as Bettza, Betsa, Bassel and Basel) while growing up. Alex and Eva Betza were active in the Russian Orthodox Church.

Alex and Eva are buried in the congregation's portion of the Benld Cemetery -- with a family monument that reads "Betza." Military photos of Mike and John are on the monument that includes the birth and death years of Alex (1883-1952) and Eva (1887-1975) but no dates for the brothers.

"That's the family name 'Betza' that I knew," said Saracco, whose family lived near the Betzas.

The military markers for John and Mike will say "Basel" as a last name for each because that's what they used when they went into the military.

Mike Basel (also known as Mike Betsa) was born Jan. 13, 1919. He entered the U.S. Merchant Marines Dec. 1, 1941, according to public information. The vessel he was on, the SS Alcoa Rambler, was torpedoed by a German submarine on Dec. 15, 1942, while en route to Brazil. Basel was the only casualty of 54 survivors.

John Basel (also known as John Betsa) was born Jan. 6, 1916, and served in the U.S. Army from June 5, 1936, to June 4, 1939. On July 25, 1940, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as an electrician's mate. He was declared missing in action March 22, 1943, when the submarine he was stationed on, USS Grampus, was lost in the Southwest Pacific.

The placing of the military markers for the Basel brothers coincides with a goal the Benld Cemetery Association has of honoring veterans.

Reorganized eight years ago, the association has, among several projects, relocated and improved veterans' memorials at Benld Cemetery.

"Because there are so many veterans resting in our cemetery, we feel that having their memorials placed at the cemetery is the best way for all who visit there to honor those from our community who served our country," says a letter from the association.

Ed Saracco hopes that a relative of the Basel brothers attends the May 12 ceremony so that other documents, such as a presidential citation, may be given the family.

"I'm also hoping that people start going to their own cemeteries and maybe they'll see, 'Hey. There's a guy who died in the war, and he doesn't have a military marker,' " Saracco said. "Then they can go or get their family to go and apply for one."

