Blue Angels return to Lakeland for the 43rd annual Sun 'n Fun Fly-In

Aircraft with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, maneuver at the Sea and Sky Spectacular 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 6, 2016.

LAKELAND, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — The Blues are back.

The U.S. Navy's wingtip-to-wingtip flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, headlines this year's Sun 'n Fun Fly-In with afternoon shows Friday, April 8 and April 9.

"The excitement is building," Sun 'n Fun President and retired naval aviator John "Lites" Leenhouts said of the visit. "Having been a fan of the Blue Angels for the better part of 40 years, there is no doubt in my military mind they are the premier demonstration team of the combined services."

Aviation aficionados can witness feats of barnstorming, precision flying and historical restoration in the sky above Lakeland Linder Regional Airport with daily airshows at the Tuesday through Sunday event starting at 2:30 p.m. each day. Night shows on Wednesday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. will highlight a different kind of aerial artistry.

Tuesday's airshow will kick off a five-show, U.S. tour of the French Air Force demonstration team Patrouille de France, and its Alpha Jet advanced jet trainers and light attack fighters.

The U.S. tour is in recognition of the 100 years French and American have flown as allies since the U.S. entry into World War I in 1917.

This year's Sun 'n Fun also will feature a rare sight with a large flight of North American P-51 Mustangs roaring their Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 engines past the crowd Thursday afternoon. The P-51's combat prowess and matching looks made the long-range, multi-role fighter an icon of the U.S. Army Air Corps' campaign over Nazi-occupied Europe.

More than 30 Mustangs from the Florida-based Stallion 51 and other invited Mustang owners will be on display on the 7-acre Warbird Ramp alongside other lovingly restored and maintained war machines.

"It's been over a decade since the world has seen this many P-51 Mustangs in one place at one time," said Greg Gibson, Sun 'n Fun's air operations director. "We have the honor of not only hosting them, but helping our friends at Stallion 51 celebrate their 30th anniversary."

Civilian aviation will also get its due with performances by prominent aerobat and air racer Michael Goulian, and the T-6 Texan flying aerobatics teams Geico Skytypers and Aeroshell Team, as well as many others.

Attendees can also see the world's only privately owned Harrier Jump Jet, famous for its vertical takeoff capabilities. Fly-bys will happen throughout the day.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Hurricane Hunters, who are moving to Lakeland Linder in June, will have its storm-chasing aircraft on display.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. daily. General admission is $37 for adults and $15 for youth ages 11 to 17. Children 10 and younger get in free. Parking is $10.

Sun 'n Fun has sold 30 percent more advance tickets this year than last, Leenhouts said, which bodes well for the nonprofit organization's educational mission.

"We want you to come, have fun, enjoy the show, but remember every dollar you put into the event goes back into the county for educational opportunities for all the young men and women in Polk County and the surrounding area," he said.

