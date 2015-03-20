Big day for Big Mamie: Battleship marks 75th anniversary

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) -- He was happy to help her celebrate her 75th birthday, Tony Martin said. Happier still he didn't know her when she was young.

Because the first thing Martin felt when he walked on the USS Massachusetts Saturday morning was relief.

Martin was a sailor in the early 1950s, but set sail only twice -- going to Korea and coming home. He was a Navy corpsman, a medic, serving with Marine combat units during the height of the fighting in Korea.

And even though he was in such heavy fighting that several times he had to comfort friends as they died, he felt that danger was preferable to being out in the middle of the ocean, doing battle with other ships and with planes.

And also the weather.

"I got hit with a typhoon coming home," he said. "I felt lucky I wasn't on a ship.

"Coming here brings back feelings of what it was like, what it must have been."

Martin was on Big Mamie Saturday dressed in the denim pants, chambray shirt and dixie cup hat the sailors work during the Korean Conflict. He was one of dozens of re-enactors on the ship to greet visitors and talk about life on board a Navy battleship.

"It is the 75th anniversary of the Christening of the Massachusetts," said Elizabeth York, a curator for Battleship Cove. "It was Christened on May 12, 1942.

"We are trying to display what it was like to be on this ship during the Second World War."

The Massachusetts was built in Quincy between July of 1939 and October of 1941. It left Quincy for the Boston Navy Yard for final outfitting and Christening. The ship went out to sea trials off of Portland, Maine, in May of 1942.

Just six months later the ship steamed into Casablanca Harbor and won its first battle.

Martin and his son, Jim, were among the uniformed men and women on board Saturday. They had radios, training manuals, knives, pistols, rifles, hats and helmets on display with a story for every article.

They were not the only people in uniform. In every corner of the Massachusetts, men, women, boys and girls in the uniforms of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts examined the ship.

Matthew Gorham, age 6, of Long Island, N.Y., was on a sleep-over on board the ship with his friends from Pack 64. He learned a lot, he said.

"Battleships are part of the Army but they don't go any more," he explained. "They were very good ships."

There were lots of cannons and machine guns on board, his friend, Nathan Kahn, age 7, added.

"I tried to pick up a bullet," he said. "It was heavy."

"Plus, the ship is huge," added fellow Cub Scout Mike Brunty, age 6. "You can get lost in it."

That was a good start, Martin said. The table of artifacts he stood by Saturday should give visitors a solid, tactile understanding of how sailors got through their day onboard the Massachusetts, he said.

"We tried to display for them some of what the Battleship did during the Second World War," Martin said.

For his part, he also had the medical kit and the .45 caliber pistol he carried through his time in combat as a medic for the Marines of Easy Company and Fox Company.

"I must say, the Marines protected me to no end," he said. "I think I was safer in combat with them than I would have been on a ship.

"Coming back here today has been a great experience for me."

koconnor@heraldnews.com



(c)2017 The Herald News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.