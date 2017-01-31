BAE Systems to modernize USS Roosevelt under $51 million Navy contract

BAE Systems will maintain and modernize the USS Roosevelt, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, under a new $51.3 million U.S. Navy contract.

Under the depot maintenance availability contract, BAE Systems first will dry dock the ship at the company’s shipyard and then complete the work at Naval Station Mayport, both located in Jacksonville, Florida. The work is expected to begin in April and be completed in April 2018.

“The Roosevelt availability is a large, complex repair job that is vital for the future readiness and combat effectiveness of the ship,” said David Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair. “Our team is eager to get to work on the Roosevelt and get the ship ready for service in the fleet for many years to come.”

The USS Roosevelt is the 30th ship in the Arleigh Burke class and was commissioned in October 2000.

<related>