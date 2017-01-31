BAE Systems to modernize USS Roosevelt under $51 million Navy contract
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 31, 2017
BAE Systems will maintain and modernize the USS Roosevelt, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, under a new $51.3 million U.S. Navy contract.
Under the depot maintenance availability contract, BAE Systems first will dry dock the ship at the company’s shipyard and then complete the work at Naval Station Mayport, both located in Jacksonville, Florida. The work is expected to begin in April and be completed in April 2018.
“The Roosevelt availability is a large, complex repair job that is vital for the future readiness and combat effectiveness of the ship,” said David Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair. “Our team is eager to get to work on the Roosevelt and get the ship ready for service in the fleet for many years to come.”
The USS Roosevelt is the 30th ship in the Arleigh Burke class and was commissioned in October 2000.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, South Korea, Japan stage missile-defense drills amid N. Korea threat
'Hidden' no more: A black female NASA pioneer finds acclaim at 98
It's 'eyes left' this time for Air Force Academy cadets marching in inaugural parade
Response to 2011 deaths of US troops shed light on Trump Pentagon pick
Another Navy officer gets prison time for taking bribes, prostitutes from 'Fat Leonard'
Military's shift away from oil clashes with Trump's promises