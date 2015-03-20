'All of a sudden, it was there': Residents surprised by new chain-link fence at Virginia Beach's North End

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Far removed from the resort area, the beach at the northernmost part of the North End has long been a favorite spot for leisurely walks along the water's edge.

The "No trespassing" signs posted on poles in the sand just north of 89th Street never seemed to be much of a deterrent; residents and visitors alike strolled right past them.

Not anymore.

The Navy recently replaced a wooden fence in the sand dunes with an 8-foot-tall, stainless steel chain-link one that extends 20 feet into the ocean. Depending on the tide, the barrier can entirely separate the public beach from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

When Gary Tabakin set off on one of his beach walks recently, the fence caught him by surprise.

"No notice," Tabakin said Monday. "All of a sudden, boom, there it is."

The Navy was aware that people ignored the signs, said spokesman Scott Mohr. The solution: a fence similar to the one on the beach at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex, several miles south of the resort area.

"It's a safety factor to prevent someone from wandering into a training area," Mohr said. "It's always a concern when you have an area that people can wander into."

The Navy conducts helicopter and explosive ordnance disposal training at Fort Story, which was designated a military installation in 1914. The Navy, with Little Creek Amphibious Base several miles away, partnered with the Army to form the expeditionary base in 2009.

The beach at Fort Story wraps around Cape Henry, where the English settlers first landed in 1607. It's home to primitive sand dunes and the Cape Henry Lighthouses, which mark the entrance to the Chesapeake Bay.

"It's so scenic," said Tabakin, who has lived at the North End for 13 years. "It's the best place to dolphin-watch."

It's also a favored area for fishing and seashell hunting.

Diane Waschler, who lives at the North End, used to walk her dog north of 89th Street until the fence went up a few weeks ago.

"I don't understand why all of a sudden it was there," she said.

Tabakin concedes the safety concern. He just wishes residents had been notified in advance.

"I understand that we have no say because it's their property," he said.

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

