$7 billion in submarine funding potentially on the way

NEW LONDON, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — More than $7 billion in submarine funding will be coming to Connecticut if the final version of a defense policy bill is passed.

Congress still needs to vote on the $618.7 billion bill negotiated by a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers, and President Barack Obama will need to sign it.

The bill serves as a road map for defense spending for the 2017 fiscal year. Meanwhile, lawmakers still need to pass legislation to fund the government past Dec. 9. That's expected to happen early next week in the form of a temporary funding solution known as a continuing resolution, which is expected to last through March.

The proposed defense policy bill includes more than $5 billion to sustain the two-a-year build rate of Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines by Electric Boat and Virginia-based Newport News Shipbuilding since 2011. That includes $85 million to buy parts needed to sustain that build rate in 2018 and 2019.

The bill also includes $1.9 billion for the program to replace the current fleet of 14 ballistic-missile submarines, called Ohio-class boats, with a new fleet of 12 Columbia-class submarines.

In recent years, funding for Virginia-class submarines has remained relatively the same, hovering around $5 billion. But funding for the Columbia program has more than doubled from just a couple of years ago.

Congress appropriated $565 million for the program in fiscal year 2013 compared to the $1.2 billion appropriated last fiscal year.

The program is in the detailed design phase and is expected to move into the early production phase early next year.

This year $773.1 million is being added in advanced procurement funding for the program, which is technically new. That funding is in jeopardy under a continuing resolution, which dictates that spending levels must remain the same as in the previous year and no new programs can be funded.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have led efforts among their respective colleagues to urge appropriators to make an exception for the program to avoid delays and disruptions to the workforce. The White House did the same by including the program on its priority list of exceptions, which are known as anomalies.

The U.S. House is expected to vote on the proposed defense policy bill Friday, and if it approves the measure, which "endorses the higher spending level" for the Columbia program, "that's just another chit in our column on an issue that Congress is embracing on a strong bipartisan basis," Courtney said.

"Combine that with the White House's endorsement of the issue and it pushes that issue to the top of the list," he added.

Blumenthal attributed opposition to the program to the amount of money involved (it's expected to cost $97 billion), and "ignorance as to the nature and importance of the program."

He added that he views the funding as an "investment in our future."

Officials have pointed to the significance of the ballistic missile submarines as a nuclear deterrent. The new submarines will carry 70 percent of the U.S.'s active nuclear arsenal.

While southeastern Connecticut fares well under the proposed defense policy bill, it spells heartburn for other parts of the state, Courtney said. The House was pushing for 74 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters — Pratt & Whitney of East Hartford makes the engines for the aircraft — but the Senate's proposal of 63 F-35s for $8 billion prevailed, Courtney said.

He pointed to Lockheed Martin's statement expressing disappointment at the decision.

Connecticut remains in the top third of states benefitting from federal defense spending. The state ranks 14th in the nation, receiving $9.7 billion in federal defense dollars in the 2015 fiscal year.

New London County, home to Electric Boat and the Naval Submarine Base, received $3.1 billion, or about 32 percent of that. General Dynamics, which owns EB, pumped $2.6 billion into the state in fiscal year 2015.

While officials have touted the thousands of new jobs at EB as a result of big Navy contracts, the region is still struggling to recover from the economic recession.

New numbers released by the Department of Labor earlier this month showed that the Norwich-New London area, which includes Westerly, lost 300 jobs over the last year. Economists have said layoffs at the two casinos have hindered job recovery in the region.

j.bergman@theday.com

©2016 The Day (New London, Conn.)

Visit The Day (New London, Conn.) at www.theday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

