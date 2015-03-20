2-wheel training: Navy fights increase in motorcycle fatalities with required course

According to a Navy informational illustration, beyond attending the required motorcycle training courses, active duty riders are required to wear proper personal protective equipment, whether riding on or off-base. Riders must wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt or jacket, a Department of Transportation approved helmet, protective eye wear, full-fingered gloves and above-ankle shoes, and preferably, steel-toed boots.

NORFOLK (Tribune News Service) — Chief Petty Officer Omar Sotelo loves the feeling of freedom that comes with riding his motorcycle.

Whenever the weather cooperates, he prefers to commute on his cruiser to Naval Station Norfolk where his submarine USS John S. Warner is based.

"There's no distractions when I'm riding a bike. I don't worry. I definitely turn my phone off," Sotelo said. "I don't have to worry about anything else other than pay attention to the road. ... It's just complete focus."

But Sotelo knows his hobby is a dangerous one. Sometimes even an experienced rider like himself winds up in a dicey situation such as turning a corner a little faster than he should. It's times like these that he relies on the training the Navy requires from everyone who wants to ride a motorcycle on base or off it.

"I haven't dropped my bike yet, but that's a direct impact from the course,'" Sotelo said while completing an advanced rider-training course at Naval Station Norfolk.

Those are the kinds of stories Navy officials want to hear at a time of an uptick in motorcycle fatalities following years of decline. Since the Navy created an advanced motorcycle safety course in 2008, the number of fatalities throughout the service dropped from 33 in fiscal year 2008 to 12 in 2016.

But there already have been 18 fatalities since October, with one month left in the fiscal year.

The deaths vary by circumstance, but Navy officials say they're more likely during the summer when people ride longer, and during the shoulder seasons when weather can vary considerably. One sailor died in a July motorcycle crash in Suffolk when he sped and collided with another vehicle, according to the Naval Safety Center.

Navy officials are spreading the word that those who are interested in riding a motorcycle must go through safety training in an effort to reduce such fatalities.

"We have a high percentage of ridership with the military, so their initial safety course is to help them decide if they want to be a rider and, if they are, to give them the tools to be safe on the road," said Mitch Hrdlicka, project manager for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic's safety training program.

"It takes a student from 'This a motorcycle, and this is how it's operated,' through riding. So we give them the basics -- 'Hey, this is a clutch, this is a brake, this is how it operates' -- to actually go out and physically ride the motorcycle."

The training is required for military personnel who want to ride on base, but it's also offered free of charge to dependents and Defense Department civilians as space is available. The basic training first was required in 1983 and was updated in 1988.

"When it first came out, yeah, there was a lot of resistance, because a lot of the senior riders -- the guys who have been riding, 10, 15 years -- were like, 'Why do I have to go through a BRC class, a basic rider course?'" said Mike Lucas, Naval Station Norfolk's director of safety. "It was a hard sell, but even the guys who came through the BRC class learned things."

For those who don't own a motorcycle, the Navy provides one for training to see if they like it. A basic rider course involves 16 hours of training over two days in a classroom and a former base parking lot that's been turned into a training range.

The course lets sailors like Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Casto know whether it's worth splurging on a bike.

He took the basic rider course earlier this year after returning from a deployment on the cruiser USS San Jacinto. He had some extra money from his deployment and wanted "to buy some toys." That day on the training range was his first time operating a motorcycle.

"It was a little intimidating, but it wasn't bad at all. Kind of picked it up kind of easily," he said.

Those who complete the basic course and still want to ride motorcycles are required to take a more-specialized course within 60 days. Refresher training is required every three years.

The Navy contracts out the motorcycle training; most of the instructors used to serve in the military. They provide a lot of positive encouragement, but aren't shy about pointing out deficiencies when someone doesn't do something right.

During an advanced rider course on the training range, instructor Fred "Mac" McMullen reviewed emergency procedures such as stopping quickly.

"Where do we normally practice that maneuver at? On the street? Is that practice? No, that's not practice," he said.

"It would be like on your ship, if you only practice how to fight fires when there was an actual fire. Is that the way you do it? No. So we want to practice these in non-emergency situations like this."

