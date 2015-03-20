2 senior Navy SEAL leaders suspended amid sexual misconduct investigation

Two senior leaders of a U.S. Navy SEAL Team deployed to Africa were sent home pending a sexual assault and harassment investigation, according to a report.

"Special Operations Command Africa commander Maj. Gen. Mark Hicks suspended the Special Operations Command Forward – East Africa commander and senior enlisted advisor of their duties on May 10 due to allegations of misconduct," Maj. Casey Osborne told ABC.

One of the two senior leaders is accused of inappropriately touching a female service member, while both face allegations of sexual harassment.

Even though the two were sent back to the U.S., they remain in their positions while the Navy's Criminal Investigative Service looks into the allegations.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Africa Command said it was reviewing an operation near Bulcida, Somalia, on Wednesday to "disrupt and degrade" al-Shabaab's terrorist network.

"We are aware of reports alleging civilian casualties from this operation and we take these reports seriously," the public affairs office said.

