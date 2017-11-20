Navy warship saves recreational sailors after boat sinks off Southern California

The Navy rescued three recreational boaters Saturday just minutes after their vessel sank off the coast of Southern California.

Sailors on a stricken 32-foot craft sent an emergency signal at about 8 a.m. after their boat began taking on water 40 miles off the coast of La Jolla, a Navy statement said.

The distress call was relayed by the Coast Guard and picked up by the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer, which was in the area on a routine operation.

The Meyer quickly rendezvoused with the pleasure boat and deployed an inflatable craft to rescue its three crew, the statement said.

“We were in close proximity to the crew members just minutes after their boat submerged, and are proud to have quickly assisted and returned these men home without injury,” Cmdr. Alex Mamikonian, the Meyer’s executive officer, said in the statement.

The rescued mariners were evaluated by a medical team and transferred to a Coast Guard cutter. No injuries were reported.

“Although we continually train for all types of contingencies, it’s the performance of the crew, when lives are at stake, that allow you to gauge the effectiveness of our training,” said Cmdr. Vince Fortson, commanding officer of the Meyer.

The San Diego-based Meyer is part of the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group, which wrapped up a three-week sustainment exercise off the coast of Southern California Thursday in preparation for a deployment to the Western Pacific early next year.

cook.leon@stripes.com

Twitter: @LeonCook12