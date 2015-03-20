Navy vet killed by Portland State cops struck by nine bullets, medical examiner says

Jason Washington is shown with his wife Michelle in a photo from a GoFundMe page set up by a family member.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Tribune News Service) — A man killed by Portland State University officers outside a bar near campus was shot nine times, according to a report released Wednesday by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's office.

The bullets struck Jason Washington's chest, back, abdomen and legs during the fatal encounter on June 29, according to the report. Another police round grazed the man's skull.

All told, Officers Shawn McKenzie and James Dewey fired 17 shots at Washington, a 45-year-old Navy veteran and postal worker, the report says. Two rounds hit cars, and at least one hit a traffic sign, according to the report.

Several witnesses told authorities Washington repeatedly tried to keep friend and fellow veteran Jeremy Wilkinson from getting into a fight June 29 outside the Cheerful Tortoise in downtown Portland with at least four other men who accused Wilkinson of using a racial slur. Wilkinson, 43, fought with one of the men after throwing the stranger's phone and Washington fell while trying to keep the other men off his friend, according to the body camera footage.

Washington was holding Wilkinson's handgun amid the street fight when officers ordered him to drop it, then opened fire. He carried his concealed weapon license in his wallet, according to the medical examiner's report.

A Multnomah County grand on Thursday declined to indict the two officers in the incident, which ignited protests and rekindled calls to end the school's policy of arming its public safety force.

The next day, PSU released body cam video of both officers, which shows them arrive at the scene amid a drunken melee. The video captures the chaotic seconds that unfold before and after Washington's death.