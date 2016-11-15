Navy to help survey damage after 7.5 quake rocks New Zealand

Cmdr. Timothy Labenz of the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson hails New Zealand's HMS Endeavour before a replenishment at sea in the Pacific Ocean, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.

The Navy is helping New Zealand emergency services respond to a series of earthquakes, including Sunday’s 7.5-magnitude temblor that killed two people and caused widespread damage in the South Pacific island nation.

A Navy P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft, exercising Down Under ahead of the Royal New Zealand Navy’s 75th Anniversary celebrations this week, will survey damage near Kaikoura — a South Island town near the epicenter of the largest quake, a Navy statement said.

Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopters are evacuating scores of people from the town, north of Christchurch, that remains cut off by landslides as hundreds of aftershocks rock the area.

Meanwhile, the USS Sampson, en route to New Zealand with two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, is standing by to assist if needed, the statement said.

The guided-missile destroyer, due to join a fleet review in Auckland’s Waitemata Harbor on Saturday, will be the first Navy ship to visit New Zealand in three decades.

Navy ships haven’t been there since the mid-1980s, when Wellington refused a port call by the USS Buchanan on grounds that the U.S. would neither confirm nor deny if the ship was nuclear armed. New Zealand Prime Minister John Key last month approved the visit by the conventionally powered Sampson.

The Orion, assigned to Hawaii-based Patrol Squadron 47 and provided at the request of New Zealand’s Ministry of Defence, is operating from Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland, the statement said.

“From the moment we got the word, our aircrew and maintenance professionals have thrown themselves into this relief effort with a commitment that is just so much a part of what our maritime patrol and reconnaissance force stands for,” Cmdr. Ryan Cech, of VP 47, said in the statement. “I am proud we can assist our New Zealand partners in their time of need.”

The U.S. and New Zealand navies have trained and operated together regularly in recent years, including at the recent Rim of the Pacific exercise and Pacific Partnership disaster response preparedness mission, the statement said.

