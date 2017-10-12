Navy officials declare Super Stallion incident on Okinawa a ‘Class A mishap’

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — An inflight fire has likely led to the total loss of a 1st Marine Aircraft Wing CH-53E Super Stallion after Navy officials declared an emergency landing and fire in an Okinawa field a “Class A mishap.”

The Naval Safety Center updated its website to reflect the incident sometime after it happened about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. A Class A mishap involves repair costs for an aircraft or government property exceeding $2 million or the death or permanent disability of a servicemember.

No injuries were reported when the helicopter landed in a remote area outside Okinawa’s Northern Training Area during routine training. Japanese television stations showed thick black smoke billowing from the aircraft.

An inflight fire forced the aircraft to make the emergency landing, said a Marine Corps statement issued Wednesday evening. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

“Helicopter crashes should never happen,” said Higashi Village chief Seikyu Iju, who added the village has lodged a protest with the Okinawa Defense Bureau over the incident. Iju, who said he was at the site on Wednesday night, said at least a third of the Super Stallion was completely burnt.

U.S. military and Japanese police worked at the site into the next day, he said.

“There is fear amongst [the villagers] that [a U.S. aircraft] will crash on private property,” Iju said. “When the U.S. military conducts training, they should give full attention to safety. Otherwise, we cannot live with peace of mind.”

Local media reported Thursday that both Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministry expressed regret over the incident. Joint Staff chief of staff Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano submitted a request to Navy Adm. Harry Harris Jr., head of the Pacific Command, to investigate the cause of the incident, to detail potential future preventative measures, safety management procedures and also called on the U.S. to provide detailed information on the incident as it becomes available.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Thursday morning he plans to hold talks with U.S. Forces Japan officials regarding the incident, according to the Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper. Okinawa prefecture has already requested the suspension of Super Stallion flights pending an investigation. Onodera reportedly said he would make a decision on that following those talks.

“The fact that an incident by a U.S. military aircraft occurred causes great anxiety to the local people and is very regrettable,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday. “It is expected that safety must be ensured to the maximum when U.S. military aircraft is used in this country.”

Nogami said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe felt the incident was “very regrettable” and called for a crisis management team to be deployed from the Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Forces.

Various protest groups planned to converge on Camp Foster Thursday evening to protest the incident, a spokesman from the Okinawa Peace Activity Center said. The base is the headquarters of Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, which encompasses all Marine bases on Okinawa, and Marine Corps Installations Pacific. About 200 people were expected to turn out.

