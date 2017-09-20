Navy awards $17.9 million contract to build Marine headquarters at Naval Base Guam

A Virginia-based company has been awarded a $17.9 million contract to build a waterfront headquarters building at Naval Base Guam as part of plans to relocate Okinawa-based Marines to the tiny Western Pacific territory in the coming years, Navy officials said Tuesday.

Construction by Contrack Watts Inc. is set to include reinforced concrete with pile foundations and all components such as exterior walls, windows, roofing, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as furniture, fittings and equipment, according to a statement released by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific. The mechanical and electrical systems will be built to meet Guam’s earthquake and weather standards.

The work will be paid for by the Japanese government and is expected to be completed at Apra Harbor in April 2019, the Navy said.

“For the Marines to effectively execute amphibious operations, a fully capable waterfront facility and associated infrastructure are essential,” Construction Marianas commanding officer Capt. Dan Turner said in the statement. “The award of this contract marks yet another critical step forward in the Marine Corps relocation to Guam and it is another excellent example of the tremendous financial investment by our Government of Japan partners toward our shared national defense interests.”

The contract was the better of two proposals received, and is the latest in a string of contract awards made in support of the Defense Policy Review Initiative, the statement said.

In August, the Navy awarded a $164.89 million contract to design and build “utilities and site improvements” for the future Marine Corps Base Guam on Naval Computer and Telecommunications Site Finegayan and a $78 million contract to design and build a live-fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base’s Northwest Field.

The plan to relocate Marines to Guam from Okinawa was first agreed upon in 2006 after small but fervent Okinawan protests. The southern Japanese island prefecture hosts about half of all U.S. military and civilian personnel stationed in Japan. Approximately 4,100 Marines are scheduled to be moved to Guam sometime between 2022 and 2026.

