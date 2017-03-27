More US forces join fight for Mosul

A soldier begins reloading a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System six-pack rocket pod after firing some of the 10 rockets the ''Odin'' battery of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade launched on Islamic State targets in Mosul, Iraq, roughly 40 miles away, March 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON — Additional forces from the 82nd Airborne Division have deployed to assist Iraq in the battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group, the Pentagon said Monday.

The Pentagon would only say in a prepared news release that an “unspecified number” of additional troops from the division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team were sent from the United States to provide additional advise and assist support to Iraq forces in the Mosul offensive.

The newly deployed elements of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team include two infantry companies and one route clearance platoon, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. They join 1,700 troops from the same Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based brigade combat team who deployed in November on a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Overall, the brigade combat team is providing artillery and intelligence support and is embedded with Iraqi fighting units as Iraq’s forces battle an estimated 2,000 Islamic State fighters who remain in Mosul’s western half.

Another 2,500 troops from the same unit remain at Fort Bragg and are “available if needed,” the defense official said.

The deployment of the additional forces comes as the escalation of U.S. troops against the Islamic State group in western Mosul, a densely populated urban area, has begun to draw questions whether a more aggressive stand against the terrorist organization has led to an increase in civilian deaths. A March 17 airstrike that eliminated a bomb-laden truck in Mosul also might have killed scores of civilians, according to news reports.

“An initial review of strike data from March 16-23 indicates that, at the request of the Iraqi Security Forces, the coalition struck [Islamic State] fighters and equipment, March 17, in west Mosul at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties,” U.S. Central Command announced Saturday in a prepared statement.

Central Command has also launched credibility assessment to determine whether civilians were struck in that airstrike.

“There is no military force in the world that has proven more sensitive to civilian casualties,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday at the Pentagon. “We go out of our way to always do everything that is humanly possible to reduce the loss of life or injury among innocent people. The same cannot be said for our adversaries.”

copp.tara@stripes.com

Twitter: @TaraCopp

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

<related>