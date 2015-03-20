Military men love their military trucks, but can't always find a place to park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Mitch Powell shipped out of Fort Bragg to Iraq for the first time in 2004.

He served two tours in Iraq handling weapons on the front lines and being riding around in big, M35 cargo trucks.

In 2006 Powell returned home and began shopping for a decommissioned vehicle. The 44-year-old has been interested in military equipment since he was a kid, and his service only fed his interest. He found an old M35 through a seller in Norfolk, and it was one of the trucks that went to Iraq with him during his first deployment.

He bought it with plans to join a collector’s club and turn it into a memorial for the soldiers he knew who died.

“It’s one in a million that I would find this truck so close to home," said Powell, who left the military last year after getting injured. “It’s a member of the military community as I see it.”

But city code says Powell can’t park his truck at his home.

Trucks like the M35 are too big and aren’t appropriate for neighborhoods, according to city ordinances. When parked in Powell's neighborhood, his truck looks like nothing else on his street. Covered in canvas, it's a hulk of a vehicle painted Army green with military markings bolted to the front grill.

Rules about what's allowed in the suburban landscape are being tested in the city as more residents invest in large collectible vehicles and want to keep them on their property.

Inspectors started noticing more large, antique vehicles in Virginia Beach last year, housing code administrator Wells Freed said. Many were unsure how to cite them and the department had to consult the city attorney, who ruled decommissioned military vehicles fell under the commercial ordinance.

That decision was later upheld in two court cases, including a case last year with Powell. He refused to move his truck after being cited and the city took him to court.

M35 cargo trucks were designed specifically to carry up to 2 tons of freight, which makes it a commercial vehicle under the code, according to Freed.

“Just because it’s not used, it’s built or designed for those purposes,” Freed said. “That’s where they fall into the violation.”

Inspectors aren’t just cracking down on military trucks.

In Chimney Hill, former firefighter Jasen White had to move his antique fire trucks to family property in Pungo after a neighbor complained. He wasn't formally cited but inspectors did tell him he had to find somewhere else to park his trucks.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” White said. “They’re antique vehicles, not a commercial vehicle.”

Powell has been cited under the city’s recreational and commercial vehicle ordinances.

Allowing large vehicles in neighborhoods for too long can make it difficult for other cars, including emergency response teams, to travel on narrow streets, Freed said. Plus, if there are too many commercial or recreational vehicles, people may complain about how it looks.

Powell thinks the city needs to change the code to consider that most antique military vehicle owners use their trucks for charity work and not to haul material.

Edward Huff owns an M35 truck and participates in parades, car shows and festivals across the state.

He tried to park his truck at his home in the Bow Creek area when he got it last spring. After a month, he received a violation notice and started paying about $100 to keep his truck in the parking lot of a storage facility.

“We just want to be able to keep it in our yards,” Huff said. “It’s not junk; it’s not hurting anyone.”

