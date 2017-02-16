Yemen rebels say Saudi-led strikes hit funeral

Yemen's Houthi rebels and medical officials say Saudi-led airstrikes near the rebel-held capital have killed at least five people.

The head of the Houthis' media office, Abdel-Rahman al-Ahnomi, told The Associated Press the first airstrike on Wednesday hit a group of women attending a funeral and a second hit first responders in Arhab, some 25 miles from Sanaa. He said the strikes killed and wounded dozens of people.

Medical officials said five bodies were recovered from the scene, mostly women, and that the toll was likely to rise. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over three million people.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis and forces loyal to a former Yemeni president since March 2015. The campaign is aimed at restoring the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

