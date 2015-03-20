Yemen rebels prevent food aid from reaching besieged city
By AHMED AL-HAJ | Associated Press | Published: November 20, 2016
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say Houthi rebels are blocking humanitarian aid to the besieged western city of Taiz.
The officials say 18 trucks from the World Food Program were prevented from leaving the city of Ibb, north of Taiz, on Sunday. Taiz has been besieged by Houthi rebels and allied forces for the past year.
The attempt to deliver aid to Taiz came during a 48-hour truce announced on Saturday by the Saudi-led coalition, which is backing the internationally-recognized government against the Houthis.
The WFP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Blue Chromite exercise brings Marine Corps back to its Pacific roots after years in the desert
Officials press Obama to remove NSA director
One reason Obama won't give Clinton a pardon: She hasn't applied for one
McCain: A Trump administration thaw with Russia is 'unacceptable'
At $800,000 per round, ammo on USS Zumwalt too pricey to fire
Appeals court blocks 'Making a Murderer' inmate's release