Yemen officials: US strike kills 3 al-Qaida fighters

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni tribal and security officials say a suspected U.S. airstrike has killed three al-Qaida operatives, including the brother of the Yemeni affiliate's late leader.

They say Thursday's airstrike in the southern province of Bayda killed Khattab al-Wuhayshi, the brother of Nasir al-Wuhayshi, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike nearly two years ago.

Nasir al-Wuhayshi was succeeded by Qasim al-Rimi, who currently leads the group, known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. The group has attempted to attack the U.S. homeland on a number of occasions, and Washington has long considered it the most dangerous offshoot of the global terror network.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared reprisals.

