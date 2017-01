Would-be migrants to US grounded in Cairo

CAIRO — Cairo airport officials said seven U.S.-bound migrants — six from Iraq and one from Yemen — have been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York's JFK airport.

The officials said the action Saturday by the airport was the first since President Donald Trump imposed a ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The officials said the seven migrants, escorted by officials from the U.N. refugee agency, were stopped from boarding the plane after authorities at Cairo airport contacted their counterparts in JFK airport.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The head of a leading refugee aid agency says President Donald Trump's decision to ban Syrian refugees hurts innocents fleeing violence.

Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council told The Associated Press on Saturday that Trump's decision "will not make America safer, it will make America smaller and meaner."

Trump on Friday suspended refugee admissions for four months and indefinitely banned those from war-torn Syria, pending program changes that are to ensure refugees won't harm national security.

Egeland says the decision dealt a "mortal blow" to the idea of international responsibility for those fleeing persecution. He says the U.S. is leading a "race to the bottom" in which politicians in wealth countries provide "zero moral leadership."

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that the time has come for removing walls between nations rather that building new ones.

Rouhani did not name any particular country but his remarks come shortly after Trump's executive order Friday suspending all immigration and visa processes for nationals from a handful of countries.

"It is not the day for creating distance among nations," Rouhani said.

Speaking at a tourism conference broadcast on state TV, Rouhani said that those seeking to create such walls, "have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed years ago."