Witnesses: Saudi-led airstrike kills 5 civilians in Yemen
By AHMED AL-HAJ | Associated Press | Published: August 30, 2017
SANAA, Yemen — Witnesses say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition battling Shiite rebels in Yemen has struck a checkpoint near the capital, killing at least seven people, including five civilians.
They say the airstrike early Wednesday targeted a vehicle loaded with petrochemicals coming from the port of Hodeidah. The other two people killed were rebel fighters. The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing retribution.
The rebels, known as Houthis, and forces loyal to a former president seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014. The coalition launched an air campaign against the rebels in March 2015. The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over 3 million people.
