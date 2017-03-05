Wave of Islamic State car bombs targets Iraqi troops in west Mosul
March 5, 2017
BAGHDAD -- An Iraqi commander says troops are moving toward the local government complex in Mosul's Islamic State-held western side amid the "heaviest" clashes since the start of the new push more than two weeks ago.
Maj. Gen. Haider al-Maturi of the Federal Police Commandos Division told The Associated Press that IS militants dispatched at least six suicide car bombs, which all were destroyed before reaching the troops. He added that the militants are moving from house to house and deploying snipers.
Al-Maturi said his troops launched a fresh offensive early Sunday morning in the Dawasa neighborhood, adding they are about 500 meters away from the government complex.
He Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV aired live footage showing thick black smoke almost covering the sky amid a heavy exchange of fire.
